Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.59 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

