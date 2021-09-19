Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 7,187 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

