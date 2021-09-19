Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 748 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wayfair by 53.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 52.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 43.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $286.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

