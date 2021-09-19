Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPI stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

