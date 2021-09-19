Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of EXR opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

