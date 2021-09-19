Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,427 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The firm has a market cap of $495.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.