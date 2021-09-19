Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

