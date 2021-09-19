Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

KRYS stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.11. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.