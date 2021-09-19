Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 517,311 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.