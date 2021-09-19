Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,134 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

