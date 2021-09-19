Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $6,481,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.