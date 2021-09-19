Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,802,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,225,000 after buying an additional 117,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

