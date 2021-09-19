Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 644,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,618,000 after purchasing an additional 150,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

