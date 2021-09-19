Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,868 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

