Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,050 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

