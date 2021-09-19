Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $341.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

