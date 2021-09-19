Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $322.53 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

