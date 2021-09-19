Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $273.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

