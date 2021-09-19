Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,227 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after acquiring an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 830.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 330,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 294,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 145,091 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

