Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,630 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

