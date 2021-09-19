Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 140,040 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140,040 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Precigen worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Precigen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234,332 shares of company stock worth $7,544,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

