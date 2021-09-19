Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 17,358 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cortexyme worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 3.0% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 239.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

