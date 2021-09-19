Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 192,686 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,686 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Athenex worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.