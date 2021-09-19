Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 213,356 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213,356 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $666.32 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

