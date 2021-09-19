Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 31,677 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,677 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,593. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

