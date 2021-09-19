Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 515,245 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 515,245 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VBI Vaccines worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,213 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $847.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.