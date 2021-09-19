Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,915 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Nkarta worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.03. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

