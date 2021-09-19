Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Epizyme worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPZM opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

