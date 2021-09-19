Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 69,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

