Raiden Network Token (RDN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.04 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $35.69 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.00411389 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000111 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

