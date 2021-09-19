Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

