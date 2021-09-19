Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 262.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $37.31 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

