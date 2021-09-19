Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.98% of Realogy worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Realogy by 1,215.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,012 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realogy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 509,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

