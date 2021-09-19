Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,319,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,870 shares of company stock worth $7,590,033 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -204.76 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

