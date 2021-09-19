Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $68.31 on Friday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.