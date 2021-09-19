REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of REGENXBIO worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $45.04 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

