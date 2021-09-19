Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

