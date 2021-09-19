Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

IPO stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28.

