Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

RNLX stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 million, a PE ratio of -123.75 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

