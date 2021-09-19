renDOGE Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $734,225.11 and $117,090.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00178022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.70 or 0.07063826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.32 or 1.00175796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00853585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

