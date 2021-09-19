Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 56.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.3% in the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

