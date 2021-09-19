Reviewing trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60% CompuMed 11.11% 27.58% 16.10%

8.5% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares trivago and CompuMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $284.32 million 3.06 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -18.69 CompuMed $5.27 million 2.99 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago.

Risk and Volatility

trivago has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for trivago and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

trivago presently has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than CompuMed.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

