Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

