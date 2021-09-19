Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Revolve Group worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,686,547 shares of company stock valued at $108,555,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

