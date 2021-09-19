Rezolute, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rezolute in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

