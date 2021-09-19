Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 33,670 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,787,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,204,000 after acquiring an additional 463,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNB opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.