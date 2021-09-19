Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,641 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Arvinas worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,746,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,355 shares of company stock worth $12,294,800 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

