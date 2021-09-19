Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Fisker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE FSR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.