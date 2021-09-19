Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 283,078 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Paysafe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $68,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of PSFE opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

