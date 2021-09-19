Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of American Well worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.96.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $125,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

